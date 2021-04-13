Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ

The iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 213,000. Shares of IYZ were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading down about 0.9% with over 18.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications, up about 0.2% on volume of over 8.5 million shares. Harmonic is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.3% on the day, while Globalstar is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

