Markets
IYZ

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 213,000. Shares of IYZ were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading down about 0.9% with over 18.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications, up about 0.2% on volume of over 8.5 million shares. Harmonic is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.3% on the day, while Globalstar is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IYZ T VZ HLIT GSAT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular