Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
The iShares U.S. Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of IYJ were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Block, trading off about 1.3% with over 12.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Paypal Holdings, off about 2.4% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. Transdigm Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.2% on the day, while LEGALZOOM.COM is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 10.2%.

