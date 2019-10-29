Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 251,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of IXP were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T (T), trading off about 1% with over 16.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Twitter (TWTR), down about 0.2% on volume of over 13.2 million shares. CBS (CBS) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.2% on the day, while Tripadvisor (TRIP) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

