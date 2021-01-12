Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of IXG were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America, trading up about 2.2% with over 31.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 3.1% on volume of over 26.6 million shares. Unum Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.9% on the day, while Marketaxess Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

