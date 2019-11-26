Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 622,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of IXG were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America (BAC), trading off about 0.7% with over 21.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Itau Unibanco Banco Holding (ITUB), down about 3.3% on volume of over 20.6 million shares. Progressive (PGR) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Banco de Chile Banco (BCH) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.