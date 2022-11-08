The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 227,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IXG were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Banco Bradesco, trading down about 0.1% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, up about 0.3% on volume of over 18.8 million shares. Banco Santander - Chile is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.3% on the day, while Arch Capital Group is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

