Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 185,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 93,000. Shares of IWX were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were General Electric, trading down about 0.2% with over 36.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.1% on volume of over 27.0 million shares. Walmart is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Abbvie is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

