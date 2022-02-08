Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 687,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of IWX were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading off about 2.2% with over 72.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 3% on volume of over 40.4 million shares. Amgen is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.2% on the day, while Fiserv is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

