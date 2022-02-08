Markets
IWX

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 687,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of IWX were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading off about 2.2% with over 72.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 3% on volume of over 40.4 million shares. Amgen is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.2% on the day, while Fiserv is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IWX F PFE AMGN FISV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular