Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: INKM

The SPDR— SSGA Income Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 127,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of INKM were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Etf, trading off about 0.2% with over 3.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, down about 1% on volume of over 758,000 shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.6% on the day, while Ishares Trust Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf is lagging other components of the SPDR— SSGA Income Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.