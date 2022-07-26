The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 534,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 170,000. Shares of IJT were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Livent, trading off about 1% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rent-a-center, off about 10.7% on volume of over 1.0 million shares. Optimizerx is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 9.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJT

