Markets
IHF

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 172,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of IHF were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were CVS Health, trading down about 0.5% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Centene, down about 1.3% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Brookdale Senior Living is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Tabula Rasa Healthcare is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IHF CVS CNC BKD TRHC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular