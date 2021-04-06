Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 172,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of IHF were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were CVS Health, trading down about 0.5% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Centene, down about 1.3% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Brookdale Senior Living is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Tabula Rasa Healthcare is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

