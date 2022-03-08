Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 617,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of IGM were up about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 4.7% with over 72.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.6% on volume of over 64.1 million shares. Sunpower is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 20.9% on the day, while The Trade Desk is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.

