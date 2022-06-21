The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 454,000. Shares of IGF were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Kinder Morgan, trading up about 3% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Williams Companies, up about 2.9% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Cheniere Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5% on the day, while Companhia DE Saneamento Basico is lagging other components of the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGF

