Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 381,000. Shares of IGF were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Kinder Morgan, trading down about 2.4% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Williams Companies, down about 0.7% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.5% on the day.

