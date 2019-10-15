Markets
IGE

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 664,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 141,000. Shares of IGE were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Chesapeake Energy, trading up about 2.2% with over 17.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jagged Peak Energy, up about 2.1% on volume of over 14.5 million shares. Delek US Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 7.3% on the day, while Whiting Petroleum is lagging other components of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IGE CHK JAG DK WLL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular