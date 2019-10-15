Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE

The iShares North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 664,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 141,000. Shares of IGE were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Chesapeake Energy, trading up about 2.2% with over 17.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jagged Peak Energy, up about 2.1% on volume of over 14.5 million shares. Delek US Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 7.3% on the day, while Whiting Petroleum is lagging other components of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

