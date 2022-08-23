The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 56,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of IDNA were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Invitae (NVTA), trading up about 3.9% with over 948,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Moderna (MRNA), trading flat on volume of over 557,000 shares. Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI) is lagging other components of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.