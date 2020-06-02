Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDHQ

The IDHQ ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 108,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of IDHQ were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Morgan Stanley, trading up about 2.2% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, up about 0.6% on volume of over 4.2 million shares. Transportadora DE Gas Del Sur is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Salem Media Group is lagging other components of the ETF, trading lower by about 10.4%.

