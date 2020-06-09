Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 142,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of FXZ were off about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading off about 0.9% with over 12.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, off about 5.4% on volume of over 6.7 million shares. Newmont is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while Howmet Aerospace is lagging other components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 8.4%.

