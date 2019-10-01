Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FXZ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 758,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of FXZ were down about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were United States Steel (X), trading up about 4.2% with over 25.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-McMoran (FCX), off about 4.3% on volume of over 19.3 million shares. Chemours (CC) is lagging other components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.