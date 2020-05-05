Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXN

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 640,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 261,000. Shares of FXN were up about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 1.8% with over 24.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, up about 4.8% on volume of over 23.5 million shares. Chesapeake Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 12.3% on the day, while Cheniere Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

