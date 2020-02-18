Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXG

The First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 548,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FXG were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intelsat, trading up about 17.1% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kroger, up about 4.7% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Conagra Brands is lagging other components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.9%.

