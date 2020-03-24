Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTLS

The First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 210,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of FTLS were up about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Spdr Standard and Poors 500, trading up about 7.2% with over 85.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 11.6% on volume of over 43.5 million shares. Norwegian Cruise Line is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 42% on the day, while Zoom Video Communications is lagging other components of the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, trading lower by about 10.9%.

