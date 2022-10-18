Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 148,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of FNK were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ally Financial, trading off about 6.4% with over 6.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lumen Technologies, up about 1.8% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Owens Corning is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.2% on the day.

