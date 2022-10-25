Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 258,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of FISR were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF, trading up about 0.8% with over 5.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, up about 2.7% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Tuesday, trading relatively unchanged.

