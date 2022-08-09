The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 513,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of FISR were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, trading down about 0.2% with over 2.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading flat on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Spdr Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.1% on the day, while Spdr Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.