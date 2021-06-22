Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT

The First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of FCVT were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Elanco Animal Health, trading up about 0.6% with over 34,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcelormittal, down about 0.3% on volume of over 30,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.7% on the day.

