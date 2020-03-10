Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCG

The First Trust Natural Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 8.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 678,000. Shares of FCG were down about 4.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Chesapeake Energy, trading down about 0.2% with over 121.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ovintiv, up about 9% on volume of over 23.5 million shares. Enable Midstream Partners is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 53.2% on the day, while Southwestern Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, trading lower by about 19.3%.

