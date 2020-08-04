Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN

The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 144,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of FAN were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were General Electric, trading up about 1.1% with over 30.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Duke Energy, up about 1% on volume of over 1.0 million shares. Tpi Composites is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Woodward is lagging other components of the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.