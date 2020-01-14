Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN

The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 176,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FAN were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were General Electric, trading down about 0.2% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intelsat, off about 2.3% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. American Superconductor is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.2% on the day.

