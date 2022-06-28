The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 463,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of EZM were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 0.1% with over 22.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, down about 1.2% on volume of over 7.1 million shares. Chesapeake Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.6% on the day, while Sprout Social is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

