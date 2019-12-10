Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESGU

The iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 449,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 104,000. Shares of ESGU were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.6% with over 20.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 0.1% on volume of over 16.1 million shares. Nortonlifelock is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.2% on the day, while Cigna is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

