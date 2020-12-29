Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EQAL

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 194,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of EQAL were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple, trading up about 0.2% with over 62.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, down about 0.1% on volume of over 29.3 million shares. Lemonade is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11% on the day, while Generac Holdlings is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

EQAL AAPL AAL LMND GNRC

