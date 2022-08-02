Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 253,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of EPS were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 2.7% with over 49.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pinterest, up about 12.3% on volume of over 35.0 million shares. Repligen is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 12.9% on the day, while Zebra Technologies is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

