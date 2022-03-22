Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMLP

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 407,000. Shares of EMLP were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Energy Transfer, trading up about 1.4% with over 9.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, down about 1.5% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.2% on the day, while Hess Midstream is lagging other components of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

