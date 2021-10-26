Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of EMGF were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Vipshop Holdings, trading off about 4.9% with over 3.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Joyy, down about 5.2% on volume of over 571,000 shares. Adecoagro is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while 360 Digitech is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 6.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.