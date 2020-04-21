Markets
EIS

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EIS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 83,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of EIS were off about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, trading down about 3.9% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Check Point Software Technologies, off about 4.3% on volume of over 521,000 shares. Urogen Pharma is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 1.9% on the day, while Cyberark Software is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Israel ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EIS
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIS TEVA CHKP URGN CYBR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular