Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EIS

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 83,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of EIS were off about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, trading down about 3.9% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Check Point Software Technologies, off about 4.3% on volume of over 521,000 shares. Urogen Pharma is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 1.9% on the day, while Cyberark Software is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Israel ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.

