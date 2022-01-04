Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EDOW

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of EDOW were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple, trading off about 1.1% with over 44.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 0.4% on volume of over 15.5 million shares. Caterpillar is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.