Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DWAS

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 63,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of DWAS were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Plug Power, trading up about 2.4% with over 12.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and OVERSTOCK.COM, off about 2% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Bloom Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 15.9% on the day, while Novavax is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

