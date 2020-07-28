Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DVOL

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of DVOL were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple, trading down about 1% with over 13.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, off about 0.2% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Roper Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while Tyler Technologies is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

