The iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 701,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 238,000. Shares of DSI were off about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 5.2% with over 36.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 5.1% on volume of over 31.1 million shares. American Express is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7% on the day, while Okta is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSI

