Markets
DSI

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 701,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 238,000. Shares of DSI were off about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 5.2% with over 36.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 5.1% on volume of over 31.1 million shares. American Express is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7% on the day, while Okta is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSI
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DSI AMD NVDA AXP OKTA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular