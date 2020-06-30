Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 131,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of DJD were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple (AAPL), trading up about 0.9% with over 9.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft (MSFT), up about 1.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Intel (INTC) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Dow (DOW) is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

