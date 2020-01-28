Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CQQQ

The Invesco China Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 673,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 118,000. Shares of CQQQ were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Alibaba, trading up about 1.8% with over 8.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 2.6% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Sina is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while 58.COM is lagging other components of the Invesco China Technology ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.

