Markets
BRF

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Brazil Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 38,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of BRF were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading up about 4.7% with over 2.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcos Dorados Holdings, up about 2.1% on volume of over 642,000 shares. Ituran Location and Control is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.5% on the day, while LINX is lagging other components of the Brazil Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRF GOL ARCO ITRN LINX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular