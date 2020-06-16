Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF

The Brazil Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 38,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of BRF were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading up about 4.7% with over 2.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcos Dorados Holdings, up about 2.1% on volume of over 642,000 shares. Ituran Location and Control is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.5% on the day, while LINX is lagging other components of the Brazil Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.

