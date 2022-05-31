Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOM

The iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 961,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 241,000. Shares of AOM were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.8% with over 59.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, up about 6.3% on volume of over 45.2 million shares. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 16.3% on the day, while Lexinfintech Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 14.3%.

