The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 355,000. Shares of AOK were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were NIO, trading up about 15.8% with over 59.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, down about 0.1% on volume of over 45.1 million shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 22.7% on the day, while Motorcar Parts of America is lagging other components of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.