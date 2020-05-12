Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AIRR

The First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 73,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of AIRR were off about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intelsat, trading down about 1% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and FNB, down about 4% on volume of over 927,000 shares. Atkore International Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.4% on the day, while Construction Partners is lagging other components of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.

