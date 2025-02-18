The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 508,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of USMC were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading up about 2.7% with over 37.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), off about 0.1% on volume of over 9.4 million shares. Broadcom (AVGO) is lagging other components of the Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMC

