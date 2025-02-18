Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading up about 2.7% with over 37.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), off about 0.1% on volume of over 9.4 million shares. Broadcom (AVGO) is lagging other components of the Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMC
