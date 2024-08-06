The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 7.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of SMMV were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Maplebear, trading down about 0.5% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CNX Resources, up about 3.2% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Ani Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 9.9% on the day, while Theravance Biopharma is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, trading lower by about 15.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMMV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.