Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Maplebear, trading down about 0.5% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CNX Resources, up about 3.2% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Ani Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 9.9% on the day, while Theravance Biopharma is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, trading lower by about 15.3%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMMV
