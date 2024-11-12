Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 6.2% with over 108.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 2.1% on volume of over 25.2 million shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPD
