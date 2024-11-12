The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of RSPD were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 6.2% with over 108.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 2.1% on volume of over 25.2 million shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.