Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading down about 0.7% with over 68.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Boeing, down about 3% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. TTM Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.4% on the day, while Viasat is lagging other components of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.