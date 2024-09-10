The Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 136,000. Shares of PPA were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading down about 0.7% with over 68.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Boeing, down about 3% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. TTM Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.4% on the day, while Viasat is lagging other components of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.